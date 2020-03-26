Home

Robert BALFOUR

BALFOUR Robert Suddenly, at Victoria Hospice, Kirkcaldy, on Wednesday, 18th March, 2020. Robert (Bob), aged 72 years, of East Wemyss. Dearly loved husband of Joyce, much loved dad and dad-in-law of Scott, Angela and Blair, devoted grandad of Chloe, Dylan and Riley and a dear brother. Service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Friday, 27th March, at 11 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for the Hospice, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 26, 2020
