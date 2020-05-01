|
|
|
Clark Dr Robert "Robin" Vaughan (FRCS) Died peacefully at Willow House Care Home, Cellardyke, on Friday 24th April 2020, aged 87 years.
Robin, beloved husband of Marnie, much loved and loving father of Andrew, Alison, Ian and Catriona, loving father in law of Valerie, David, Shirley and Ian, devoted grandfather of Claire, Kirsty, Mairi, Eilidh and Heather, and great grandfather to Lily and Maisie, born 8th March 2020.
A family funeral will take place at the Dundee Crematorium on
Tuesday 12th May 2020.
A celebration of Robin's long and well lived life will be organised at Hope Park and Martyrs Church, St. Andrews, when present circumstances allow.
Published in Fife Today on May 1, 2020