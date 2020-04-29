Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert COUPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert COUPER

Notice Condolences

Robert COUPER Notice
COUPER Robert Peacefully, at home, with his loving family by his side, on Thursday, 23rd April, 2020. Robert (Bob), aged 77 years, of Buckhaven, much loved husband of Myra, devoted dad of Varrie, cherished grandad of Liam, Siobhan, Anthony, Sarah and the late Sean and a proud great-grandad.
Bob will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Bob will be laid to rest on Wednesday, 6th May, at 2 p.m. Due to the current restrictions surrounding the Coronavirus outbreak this service will be strictly private for immediate family members only. Please show your support for Bob's family by lighting a candle or raising a glass to remember him at this time.
Bob will be forever loved and remembered with a smile.
Published in Fife Today on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -