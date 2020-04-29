|
|
|
COUPER Robert Peacefully, at home, with his loving family by his side, on Thursday, 23rd April, 2020. Robert (Bob), aged 77 years, of Buckhaven, much loved husband of Myra, devoted dad of Varrie, cherished grandad of Liam, Siobhan, Anthony, Sarah and the late Sean and a proud great-grandad.
Bob will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Bob will be laid to rest on Wednesday, 6th May, at 2 p.m. Due to the current restrictions surrounding the Coronavirus outbreak this service will be strictly private for immediate family members only. Please show your support for Bob's family by lighting a candle or raising a glass to remember him at this time.
Bob will be forever loved and remembered with a smile.
Published in Fife Today on Apr. 29, 2020