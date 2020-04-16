|
|
|
DICK Robert Very peacefully, at home, on Tuesday, 7th April, 2020. Robert (Bobby), aged 84 years, of Kirkcaldy, Past President of Bandon Avenue Bowling Club Kirkcaldy. Bobby was a much loved husband of the late Ena, devoted dad of John, Helen, Robert, Morna and Gilbert, a cherished grandad, great-grandad, a loving father-in-law, brother, uncle and a special friend to many. Funeral service to take place at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, 20th April, at 2.15 p.m. Due to the Coronavirus outbreak regulations this service is strictly private for immediate family only. Please light a candle or take a moment to reflect your own private memory of Bobby at this time.
Published in Fife Today on Apr. 16, 2020