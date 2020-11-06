|
MILLAR Robert (St Andrews)
It is with great sadness, we announce that peacefully, at Ninewells Hospital Dundee, on Saturday, 31st October, 2020, Robert (Bob) Millar, aged 72 years, of St Andrews. Much loved husband of Meg, adored dad of Judi and Bobby, dear father-in-law of Sarah, loving grandad to Nicole, Lewis, Ellie and Olivia, loved brother-in-law and uncle and a great friend to many. Funeral service private due to current restrictions, however Bob will make his last journey, from his home at approximately 9.25 a.m., on Thursday, 12th November, 2020, via Buchanan Gardens, Hepburn Gardens, City Road, passing Auchterlonies, St Andrews Golf Club and The Links, on route to, St Leonards Parish Church, for those who would like to pay their last respects.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 6, 2020