WILLIS Robert Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Friday, 19th June, 2020, Robert (Bob), dearly loved husband of Sylvia, beloved father of Alan, Michael and Helen, dear father-in-law, proud grandad and dear brother of the late Jean. Private family funeral on Wednesday, 1st July, at 2.30 p.m. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Scottish Fisheries Museum Boat Club and/or Families First St Andrews. Please contact Gibson of Tayport Funeral Directors, should you wish to make a donation.
Published in Fife Today on June 25, 2020