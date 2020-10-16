Home

WHITE Robin Mary (née Ross) Passed away peacefully, on 6th October, 2020, in St Andrews House, St Andrews, beloved wife of the late Gavin Donald White, much loved mother of Rehema, Peter and Stephen, grandmother of Callum, Cameron, Ronan, Atholl, Alasdair and Amy and good friend to many. Due to the current restrictions, funeral will be private. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to Great Ormond St Hospital or Médecins Sans Frontières.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 16, 2020
