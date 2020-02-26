|
|
|
RUSSELL Roddy Peacefully, at home in Leven, following a very short illness and with his loving family by his side, on Friday, 14th February, 2020. Roddy, aged 68 years, much loved husband of Lorraine (Greig), a special "one in a million" dad to Laura and Paul, dear father-in-law to George, a loving brother, brother-in-law, uncle and a good friend to many. Funeral service to take place at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, 2nd March, at 11.45 a.m., to which all are most welcome. Family flowers only please, but there will be an opportunity to make a donation in Roddy's memory on leaving the service, if you so wish, for the ongoing work at both the Intensive Care Unit and Ward 53, Victoria Hospital, where both Roddy and his family received such excellent care.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 26, 2020