BROWN Rodger Passed away at home, in Glenrothes, on Friday, 27th March, 2020, with his loving family by his side. A loving husband to Eunice, a much loved dad of Melanie and Nicholas and father-in-law to Annette and George, he was also a cherished grandad of Ryan, Erin, Marni and Harvey.
He will be sadly missed by all who
knew him.
Funeral service is restricted to family only due to the current situation. The family will arrange a memorial at a later date.
Published in Fife Today on Apr. 2, 2020
