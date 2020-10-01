|
ANDERSON Rev Ronald Peacefully, at home in Kirkcaldy, after a long battle with cancer, Ron, aged 72 years (Retired Church of Scotland Minister, Glasgow).
Loving dad of Drew and Tracy, Pamela and the late Ron and Andrea, a much loved grandad and uncle, also a dear brother of Ian and Ishbel.
The family would like to thank Ron's carers for their dedication and support.
Funeral service private, due to the current situation. Donations gratefully received for Meningitis Now - through muchloved.com
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 1, 2020