LAW Ronald Passed away peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Monday, 9th March, 2020. Ronald (Ronnie), aged 86 years, ex R.M. Law Sawmills, Cupar Muir. Beloved husband of the late Mary Law MBE, much loved dad of Helen, loving and devoted grandad of Julia, dear father-in-law of Diarmid, a loved brother of David, also an uncle and good friend to many. A service of celebration of Ronnie's life will be held on Tuesday, 24th March, in St John's and Dairsie United Parish Church, Bonnygate, Cupar, at 11.30 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, may be made at church doors for Prostate Cancer UK and Adamson Hospital, Cupar.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 13, 2020
