GRIEVE Roy The family of the late Roy Grieve wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent bereavement. Also for the cards, letters of condolence and floral tributes received. Thanks to Doctor Millar and Doctor Parish, the district nurses, palliative nurses and Marie Curie for the care and kindness shown to Roy. Thanks to Rev Gillian Paterson for a comforting service and also to Nicola Reynolds at Co-op Funeralcare.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 25, 2019