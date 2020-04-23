Home

Ruby GILLESPIE

GILLESPIE Ruby Suddenly, but peacefully, passed away at home, on Tuesday, 21st April ,2020.
Ruby, aged 85 years old, originally from Castlederg County Tyrone, Northern Ireland, but made Kirkcaldy her home town the last 64 years. Much loved mum, gran and great-gran. Due to the current situation Ruby's funeral will be on Wednesday, 29th April at 4.30 pm, for immediate family only. However, a memorial service will take place later to give Ruby the send off she truly deserves.
Published in Fife Today on Apr. 23, 2020
