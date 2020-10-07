Home

BERWICK Sandy Passed away on Tuesday, 29th September, 2020. Sandy, aged 58 years of Woodside. Cherished partner of Dani, much loved son of the late Eck and Anne, also a great friend to many, who will be sadly missed. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Thursday, 15th October, at 1.30 p.m. Anyone who wishes to pay their respects can line Carseggie Crescent, Glenrothes for the cortege leaving at 1.05p.m., or line the crematorium driveway as Sandy arrives.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 7, 2020
