ANDERSON Sheila Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Saturday, 4th January, 2020, Sheila, aged 86 years of Ladybank, beloved wife of the late Malcolm, loved mother of Calum and the late Ronald and a very dear grandmother to David and Scott. Funeral service on Friday, 24th January, 2020, in Kirkcaldy Crematorium, at 11.45 a.m., to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu, if desired, may be made at the crematorium door for The British Heart Foundation.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 17, 2020