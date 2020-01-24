Home

BLACK Sheila Peacefully, at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, on Wednesday, 15th January, 2020, Sheila, beloved wife of the late Norrie, a much loved mum, gran, sister and friend.
Mum, for a while you've been struggling on,
Missing dad since he's been gone,
We've done our best to be there for you,
And you tried too, that's very true,
But in the end you had to go,
Safe with dad, and rightly so.
Funeral service in Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Tuesday, 28th January, at 2.15 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 24, 2020
