WALKER Sheila Peacefully, at St Andrews Community Hospital, on Wednesday, 4th March, 2020. Sheila, dearly beloved wife of Jamie, much loved mother to Colin, Peter and the late Alastair, loved mother-in-law to Joanne and Laura, a dear gran to Sophie and Isabel, loving sister and sister-in-law. Interment private, followed by a Thanksgiving service in St Andrews Episcopal Church, Queens Terrace, St Andrews, on Friday, 13th March, at 1 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 6, 2020