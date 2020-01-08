|
DAWSON Stanley Peacefully, after a long illness at Leven Beach Care Home, on Friday 3rd January, 2020, Stanley, aged 90 years, beloved husband of Carol, much loved dad of Stanley, Gary and the late Alan, loving father-in-law of Karen, Elaine and Lynne and a devoted grandad of Jill. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Friday, 17th January, at 12.45 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given in aid of Parkinson's UK if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 8, 2020