ADIE Steve The family wish to thank all relatives, friends, work colleagues and ex-team mates for the many kind expressions of sympathy, flowers and cards received in their sudden sad loss of Steve, thanks also to Denis Madden and especially Nick for their uplifting ceremony and tribute, special thanks to Sandy of Callum Robertson Funeral Directors, for the care and compassion shown by him to Steve and family, with gratitude also to Billy Fisher and to the many who paid their last respects at Kirkcaldy Crematorium and who gave so generously to the SSPCA in Steve's memory, raising some £915.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 20, 2020