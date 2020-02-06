|
ADIE Steven Gordon It is with great sadness the family announce the sudden death of Steve, aged 45, on Sunday, 26th January, 2020, beloved partner of Julia, devoted dad of Jackson and Isaac, much loved son of Gordon and Doreen and "wee bro" of Gillian. A celebration of Steve's life will be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Wednesday, 12th February, at
11. 45 a.m., to which all are invited. We encourage you to wear ice hockey tops, football shirts or scarves, or golf wear to reflect his love of sport. Donations, if desired, may be made at the crematorium in aid of SSPCA.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 6, 2020