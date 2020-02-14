|
MUIR Sybil Peacefully at Ladywalk House Care Home, Anstruther, on Thursday, 30th January 2020, Jenny Sibbald Muir (Sybil), aged 96 years, School Road, Balmullo. Dearly loved wife of the late David Muir, very dear mother of the late Yvonne and mother-in-law of David, devoted and much loved granny to Andrea, Craig and Kim, great-granny to Bethany, Cortney, Jack, Stephen and Limara and great-great-granny to Nikki and Nancy and a dear aunt. Funeral service at St Athernase Parish Church, Leuchars, on Friday, 21st February, at 12.15 p.m., thereafter to Dundee Crematorium, at 1.30 p.m. all family and friends are respectfully invited. Donations if desired, may be given at the church for St Athernase Church and Dementia UK.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 14, 2020