BARRIE Tam Passed away peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, 10th March, 2020, Tam, aged 63 years, of Kirkcaldy, loving husband of Senga and also a devoted dad and grandad. Service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Thursday, 26th March, at 11.45 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for the Cancer Unit at the Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 19, 2020