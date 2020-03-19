Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tam BARRIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tam BARRIE

Notice Condolences

Tam BARRIE Notice
BARRIE Tam Passed away peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, 10th March, 2020, Tam, aged 63 years, of Kirkcaldy, loving husband of Senga and also a devoted dad and grandad. Service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Thursday, 26th March, at 11.45 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for the Cancer Unit at the Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -