HILL Tara Jenny Suddenly but very peacefully, in her home in Portland, Oregon, U.S.A, on Sunday, 26th July, 2020. Tara, just 30 years of age, born and raised in St. Andrews. Lovely, lovely daughter of David and Susan, sister to Claire, Kerry and her twin brother Connor. Adored auntie of baby Noah and Emmy, a dear grandchild, sister-in-law, niece and friend to many. Her energy, adventurous nature, passion for life and sense of fun inspired many and will be missed by all of us. We will celebrate Tara's life in the future.
Published in Fife Today on July 31, 2020
