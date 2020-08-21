|
HILL Tara Jenny Tara will begin her journey when the funeral cortège will leave from her home at West Acres on Tuesday, 25th August, at 2.15 p.m. Going out along the West Sands, which she loved, as far as the yellow flag. It is at the West Sands her friends and anyone who knew her, may wish to pay their last respects to Tara. From there it will proceed to Dundee Crematorium for a celebration of her life at 3.30 p.m. Due to the current restrictions attendance will be private. Any contributions to UK. Diabetes may be made via tarajhill.muchloved.com. The Hill family would like to thank everyone for their support at this sad time.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 21, 2020