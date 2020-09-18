Home

Terry BRANT

BRANT Terry Elma and Alison would like to thank all relatives, friends, and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy received by way of cards, messages and flowers following the very sad loss of Terry.
A special thank you to Rev Ian Wotherspoon for his most comforting and fitting tribute to Terry, to Steven Stewart Funeral Directors for their professional and caring support throughout the funeral arrangements and to all those who paid their respects at Kirkcaldy Crematorium. Finally, we would like to acknowledge and thank the medical team at HDU, Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, for all the care, compassion and dignity they gave Terry in the last few days of his life.
We will never forget.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 18, 2020
