CULLEN Terry The family of Terry wish to express their heartfelt appreciation to everyone who sent cards, flowers and messages of support at this sad time. Thank you to friends, golf buddies, running club pals, workmates and neighbours who turned out in large numbers to applaud Terry on his final journey, it was truly overwhelming.
We would also like to say a huge thank you to those who have donated to Brain Tumour Research, in memory of Terry. Thank you to the Marie Curie and MacMillan Nurses, staff at the Western General Hospital and all who cared for him. A special thank you to Davina, at Alex Little Funeral Directors, for her professional and caring support throughout the funeral arrangements.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 30, 2020