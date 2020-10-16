|
LAW Terry Mary, Stephanie and Vicky wish to express their heartfelt thanks to family, friends and colleagues (of Terry) for their kind messages, cards and flowers given to them on their recent bereavement. Thanks to Neil Dorward, Celebrant for his kind words and very fitting service. We would also like to express our sincere gratitude to Steven Stewart & Staff, Funeral Directors, for their professionalism, kindness and compassion shown to us throughout the funeral arrangements. A final thanks to Kaylie Small of Oor Fleurs for her simply stunning floral tributes.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 16, 2020