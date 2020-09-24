Home

Thomas AITCHISON

Thomas AITCHISON Notice
AITCHISON Thomas(Tam) Passed away peacefully, at Methven House Nursing Home, on Sunday, 20th September, 2020, with Ann and Terry by his side. He was a loving and much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle.
He will be sadly missed by all who
knew him.
The funeral service will be held at Hayfield Cemetery, at 11 a.m., on Friday, 2nd October. The cortege will leave Fife Funeral Services at 10.35 a.m., at travel along Park Road and then on to Denfield Place and then past the Alpha Bar. Please pay you respects to Tam by lining the route as the hearse passes.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 24, 2020
