COLLINS Thomas Peacefully, after a short illness, at Victoria Hospital, on Friday, 6th March 2020, Thomas (Tam), aged 80 years, beloved husband of the late Jeannie, a much loved dad, grandad and great-grandad and a dear brother and uncle. Sadly missed by all. Service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Wednesday, 18th March, at 9.30 a.m., to which all are welcome.
Family flowers only please, but donations may be given for Ward 42, Victoria Hospital, on leaving the service, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 12, 2020