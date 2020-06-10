|
ELDER Thomas (Tom) Suddenly, passed away, on Sunday, 31st May, 2020, at Adamson Hospital, Cupar. Tom, aged 89 years of Kirkcaldy. Beloved husband of the late Isobel, devoted dad of the late Tom, loved grandad of the late James Thomas Elder, treasured and much loved uncle of Rena and Alan, great-uncle of Nicola, a much loved father-in-law of Lorraine, also a friend to many who will be sadly missed by all who knew him. A private service will be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium.
Published in Fife Today on June 10, 2020