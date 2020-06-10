Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas ELDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas ELDER

Notice Condolences

Thomas ELDER Notice
ELDER Thomas (Tom) Suddenly, passed away, on Sunday, 31st May, 2020, at Adamson Hospital, Cupar. Tom, aged 89 years of Kirkcaldy. Beloved husband of the late Isobel, devoted dad of the late Tom, loved grandad of the late James Thomas Elder, treasured and much loved uncle of Rena and Alan, great-uncle of Nicola, a much loved father-in-law of Lorraine, also a friend to many who will be sadly missed by all who knew him. A private service will be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium.
Published in Fife Today on June 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -