IMRIE Thomas (Tom) Passed away suddenly, after a short illness, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Sunday, 9th August, 2020, Thomas (Tom), in his 90th year, of Cupar, beloved husband of Jean, devoted dad of Connie, dear father-in-law of Stephen, also a loved grandad, uncle and good friend to all who knew. Due to the current situation a private funeral will take place. The family have asked if anyone wants to turn out to show their respects whilst maintaining a safe and social distance, the cortege will be leaving the family home at 40 Blalowan Park, Cupar, on Monday, 17th August, at 1.40 pm, travelling down to Millbank then along to the South Bridge.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 14, 2020