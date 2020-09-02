|
POTTS Thomas Suddenly, but peacefully, on 26th August, 2020, in his 92nd year, Thomas (Tam), loved and loving husband of Isobel (nee Duncan). Dearly loved dad of Elaine and Steven, dear father-in-law of Colin and Diane. Proud and devoted grandad of Colette, Colin, Sheryn and Demmi and great-grandad to Luca.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Abbotsford, Bayview, for their kindness and care during Tam's short stay. Thanks also to Dr Page's Practice, Leven and to the carers who helped us.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 2, 2020