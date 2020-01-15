|
ANDERSON Tilda Suddenly, but peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Sunday, 12th January, 2020. Tilda, aged 84 years, beloved wife of the late John, much loved mum of Jacqueline, Angela and Gillian and a loving and devoted gran of Nadia, Carly Jo and Callum. Funeral service at The Co-op Funeralcare, Denbeath, on Thursday, 23rd January, at 10.45 a.m., thereafter to Scoonie Cemetery, at 11.30 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 15, 2020