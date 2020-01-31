Home

DUNCAN Tom Suddenly, at home, in St Andrews, on Saturday, 18th January, 2020. Tom, dearly beloved husband of the late Jan, much loved dad of Pam, father-in-law of Neil and grandpa of Lewis. Private cremation followed by a service of Thanksgiving in Hope Park and Martyrs Parish Church, on Friday, 7th February, at 3 p.m., to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations, if so desired, may be made at the church for Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 31, 2020
