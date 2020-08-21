|
IMRIE Tom Jean, Connie and Steve wish to thank most sincerely all family, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, for the flowers, cards and phone calls received on our beloved Tom's passing, husband and dad, to Dr Barclay for all her care to Tom, also the nursing staff and all other disciplines at Ward 43, Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, also to Rev Jeff Martin for his touching and beautiful service, to Steven and staff at Steven Stewart Funeral Directors for their sensitivity and professionalism at this sad time. Thanks to all who paid their respects to Tom.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 21, 2020