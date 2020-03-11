Home

LEITCH Tommy Peacefully, at home on Tuesday, 3rd March, 2020. Tommy (Wee Tam), aged 82 years of Methil, much loved brother of Marion and the late Aileen, a loving uncle, cousin and special friend to many (A genuine gentle man).
"Tommy will be sadly missed by all
who knew and loved him".
Funeral service to take place at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Friday, 20th March, at 12.45 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but there will be an opportunity to make a donation in Tommy's memory on leaving the service, if you so wish, for the ongoing work of Maggie's Fife.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 11, 2020
