WALLACE Tommy Peacefully, on Tuesday, 20th October, 2020, at the Victoria Hospice, Kirkcaldy, with his loving brothers and sisters by his side, after an illness bravely borne. Tommy, aged 58 years, of Kirkcaldy. A loving brother to George, Andrew, Angela and Linda, much loved uncle to his many nieces and nephews and a friend to many who will be sadly missed by all who knew him. A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, 3rd November, 2020, at 12.45 p.m.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 29, 2020
