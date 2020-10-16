|
GIUSEPPE Valente On the 1st October, 2020, peacefully, passed away, at the Royal Infirmary Edinburgh. Beloved husband of the late Elisa Curtis, loving dad to Faye, Silvana, Giovanni and Adriana, father-in-law, to Forte, Mario and Cristian, beloved grandad to Lorena, Nadia, Daniela, Alessio, Craig, Elisa, Garcia and Cortez, great-grandad
to Cara and loved by his extended family. Giuseppe's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St Andrews, St James RC Church, on Thursday, 22nd October, at 9.30 am, in the presence of his close family, due to government rules numbers are restricted to 20 people.
He will be sadly missed.
Rest in peace
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 16, 2020