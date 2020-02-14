Home

REED Veronica Peacefully, at home on Saturday, 25th January, 2020. Veronica (nee Toppin), beloved wife of the late Sidney, much loved mother of Ann and James, loving grannie to Andrew, Claire, Hilary and Heather, great-gran to Kieran and Aaron, a dear sister of Joan and a loved cousin. Funeral service in St Andrews Episcopal Church, Queens Terrace, St Andrews, on Monday, 17th February, at 1.15 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited, interment thereafter in the Western Cemetery, at 2 p.m.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 14, 2020
