GIBB William Alan Murray Peacefully, at home, on Saturday, 1st February, 2020, Alan (Gibby), aged 57. Loving son of James and the late Una, much loved brother of Leigh and Martin. Adoring uncle, God father and a dear friend, sadly missed by all. Funeral service to be held at 12.45 p.m., on Tuesday, 18th February, 2020, at Kirkcaldy Crematorium. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given whilst leaving the service, if so desired, in Alans' memory to The Chest, Heart and Stroke Foundation.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 13, 2020