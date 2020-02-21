|
BORTHWICK William Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, 12th February, 2020. William, loved and loving husband of Pauline, dearly loved and precious dad of Alison, Kirsten, and Victoria, loving and devoted papa to Adam and Luke and a dearly loved brother, uncle and father-in-law. He will be sadly missed by all. A service of Thanksgiving will be held at St Leonard's Parish Church, Hepburn Gardens, St Andrews, on Friday, 28th February, at 2.30 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations, if so desired, can be made at the church in aid of Pancreatic Cancer UK.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 21, 2020