HOMEWOOD William Suddenly, but peacefully, on 20th December, 2019, William David (Bill), aged 89 years, beloved husband of Sheila, loving father to Christine and Susan, grandfather of Fiona, Peter, Jennifer, Michael and Sarah and great-grandfather of Finn. A Service of Thanksgiving will be held at St James the Great Episcopal Church, Cupar, on Monday, 13th January, at 12.15 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 10, 2020
