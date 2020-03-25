|
|
|
ROSS William (Bill) Very peacefully, with his loving family by his side, on Wednesday, 18th March, 2020, William (Bill), aged 100 years, of Methil, (retired janitor, Methilhill Primary School and Brass Teacher, Balwearie High School). Bill was a much loved husband of the late Betty, devoted dad of Margaret and Elizabeth, father-in-law of Donald-John and Tony, cherished papa of John, Stuart, and Kevin and great-papa of Caitlyn, Ashton and Ivy, a loving brother, uncle and a special friend to many. "Bill will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him". Funeral service to take place at Scoonie Cemetery, on Tuesday, 31st March, at 2.00 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 25, 2020