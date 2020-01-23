|
HALL Dr William Sidney (Kirkcaldy / Inchmarlo)
Peacefully, at Inchmarlo House Nursing Home, on Monday, 13th January, 2020. Dr William Sidney, aged 96 years. Beloved husband of the late Christine, dear brother of Margaret, much adored uncle and a good friend to many. Funeral service in Moray Crematorium, Broadley, Buckie, AB56 5HQ, on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 10.30 a.m., to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu if so desired to Inchmarlo House Comfort Fund.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 23, 2020