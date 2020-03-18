|
|
|
STAIG William Peacefully, at Forth View Care Home, Methil, on Saturday, 7th March, 2020, William (Bill), aged 94 years of Leven, a devoted husband of the late Janie (nee Warrender), much loved dad of Catherine and Charles, father-in-law of Robert and Karen, cherished grandad of Abbie, a much loved uncle and a special friend to many.
Bill will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral service to take place at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Thursday, 19th March, at 11.45 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 18, 2020