DREW Willie Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Tuesday, 1st September, 2020, Willie, aged 75 years of Glenrothes, much loved husband of Betty and loving dad of Elise and Richard and brother of Margaret. Long standing committee member of Glenrothes Juniors (Glenrothes FC) and a good friend to many.
Funeral cortege to be at Warout Stadium, on Monday, 14th September, 2020, at 9 am., for those wishing to pay their respects. Funeral service thereafter to be private, due to current restrictions.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 9, 2020
