RETSON Willie Peacefully, after a short illness at the Adamson Hospital, Cupar, on Sunday, 22nd November, 2020. Willie, aged 72 years of Cupar, beloved husband of the late Elizabeth, much loved dad of Emma, Lisa and Chaz, devoted grandad of Kayleigh, Lee, Beth, Liam, Nirvannah, Xaniamh and Ben, loved great-grandad of Ellie, father-in-law of Garry, also a good friend to everyone that knew him. Due to the current situation, a private funeral will take place.
Willie's family ask that if the local community would like to turn out to pay their respects to him on his final journey, the funeral cortege will be leaving the family home at Edenbank Road, Cupar, on Friday, 11th December, at 10.40 a.m., travelling onto the East Road, St Catherine Street, turning left into the Crossgate and out past South Bridge on to his final resting place. Donations, if so desired, may be made to Adamson Hospital, Cupar, via Steven Stewart Funeral Directors, Cupar.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 27, 2020