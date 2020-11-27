Home

POWERED BY

Services
Steven Stewart Funeral Directors Ltd (Cupar)
100 Bonnygate
Cupar, Fife KY15 4LF
01334 655323
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie RETSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie RETSON

Notice Condolences

Willie RETSON Notice
RETSON Willie Peacefully, after a short illness at the Adamson Hospital, Cupar, on Sunday, 22nd November, 2020. Willie, aged 72 years of Cupar, beloved husband of the late Elizabeth, much loved dad of Emma, Lisa and Chaz, devoted grandad of Kayleigh, Lee, Beth, Liam, Nirvannah, Xaniamh and Ben, loved great-grandad of Ellie, father-in-law of Garry, also a good friend to everyone that knew him. Due to the current situation, a private funeral will take place.
Willie's family ask that if the local community would like to turn out to pay their respects to him on his final journey, the funeral cortege will be leaving the family home at Edenbank Road, Cupar, on Friday, 11th December, at 10.40 a.m., travelling onto the East Road, St Catherine Street, turning left into the Crossgate and out past South Bridge on to his final resting place. Donations, if so desired, may be made to Adamson Hospital, Cupar, via Steven Stewart Funeral Directors, Cupar.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -