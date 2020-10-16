|
McCONNELL
Wilma Peacefully, after a long illness, at Adamson Hospital, Cupar, on Sunday, 11th October, 2020. Wilma, beloved wife of Robert, much loved mum of Laura and Tanya, loving daughter of Annie and the late William Robertson, also a dear sister, aunt and a good friend to all who remember her. Due to the current situation a private funeral will take place. Wilma's family ask that if the local community would like to turn out to pay their respects to her on her final journey, whilst maintaining a safe and social distance, the funeral cortege will be leaving the family home at 12 noon, on Friday, 23rd October, on its way to her funeral.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 16, 2020