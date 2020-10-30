|
|
|
McCONNELL
Wilma Robert, Laura, Tanya and family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards,
letters and flowers received in their
recent sad loss of Wilma. Thanks to Tarvit Ward Adamson Hospital, Cupar for the care they gave Wilma, special thanks to Neil Dorward for his
comforting service, to Steven Stewart Funeral Directors, Cupar for all their help and guidance at this difficult time and to all who came out to show their respects as the cortege left Coaltown of Burnturk.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 30, 2020